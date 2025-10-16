Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack

FBI Director Kash Patel calls July 4 incident 'planned and coordinated terrorist attack'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
President Trump and FBI Director Patel reveal violent crime crackdown results Video

President Trump and FBI Director Patel reveal violent crime crackdown results

‘Fox News @ Night’ panelists applaud President Donald Trump for his Chicago crime intervention, and agree that local leaders are failing to meet the moment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A federal grand jury indicted two alleged Antifa members with terrorism-related charges for a July 4 attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

The indictment, issued Wednesday and unsealed Thursday, charges Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts with providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal and assisting officers and discharging firearms during attempted murders.

"For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

"This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th," he continued.

ACTIVE SHOOTER KILLED IN ATTEMPT TO AMBUSH BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS

Prairieland Detention Center exterior

A group ambushed corrections and police officers outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025, creating a distraction with fireworks and graffiti before firing upon officers with semiautomatic rifles.  (Mark David Smith/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We are executing under President Trump's new authorities at record speed. To date, the FBI has made over 20 arrests tied to this case and related Antifa networks. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on our watch," Patel added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also hailed the charges, vowing further prosecutions against Antifa members.

Arnold and Evetts are alleged to have participated in the ambush of federal agents at the ICE detention facility along with nine others. Authorities say the suspects used fireworks as a distraction while vandalizing vehicles outside the facility.

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

When police began to respond, the indictment says, Arnold yelled, "Get to the rifles!"

Suspects in the ambush attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas

The 10 suspects in the ambush attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas are seen in front of a photo from the scene of the crime. Top row, left to right: Marciela Rueda, Savanna Batten, Joy Gibson, Meagan Morris a.k.a. Bradford Morris, Autumn Hill a.k.a. Cameron Arnold. Bottom row, left to right: Zachary Evetts, Nathan Baumann, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Seth Sikes. (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

"Seconds later, coconspirator-1 [Arnold] opened fire on the officers, striking the Alvarado officer in the neck area as the unarmed correctional officers ducked and ran for cover. The wounded officer fell to the ground but was able to return a few shots. Coconspirator-1 continued to fire additional rounds until his rifle jammed. The attackers then left the scene," the indictment reads.

Prairieland Detention Center "ICE pig" graffiti

Ten individuals have been charged for their roles in the shooting of an Alvarado police officer at the Prairieland Detention Center.   (U.S, Separtment of Justice.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges come weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Read the full indictment below (App users click here)

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.
Close modal

Continue