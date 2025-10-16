DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A federal grand jury indicted two alleged Antifa members with terrorism-related charges for a July 4 attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

The indictment, issued Wednesday and unsealed Thursday, charges Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts with providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal and assisting officers and discharging firearms during attempted murders.

"For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

"This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th," he continued.

ACTIVE SHOOTER KILLED IN ATTEMPT TO AMBUSH BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS

"We are executing under President Trump's new authorities at record speed. To date, the FBI has made over 20 arrests tied to this case and related Antifa networks. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on our watch," Patel added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also hailed the charges, vowing further prosecutions against Antifa members.

Arnold and Evetts are alleged to have participated in the ambush of federal agents at the ICE detention facility along with nine others. Authorities say the suspects used fireworks as a distraction while vandalizing vehicles outside the facility.

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

When police began to respond, the indictment says, Arnold yelled, "Get to the rifles!"

"Seconds later, coconspirator-1 [Arnold] opened fire on the officers, striking the Alvarado officer in the neck area as the unarmed correctional officers ducked and ran for cover. The wounded officer fell to the ground but was able to return a few shots. Coconspirator-1 continued to fire additional rounds until his rifle jammed. The attackers then left the scene," the indictment reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges come weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Read the full indictment below (App users click here)