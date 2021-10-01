Home intruder attacked and killed by Georgia homeowner's dogs, investigators say
Evidence indicates the man was inside the home where dogs were located
Investigators say a possible intruder at home in Coweta County, Georgia, was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs. They say the resident returned home last Friday morning and discovered a dead man on his front porch.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the cause of death from an autopsy as a dog attack.
Investigators say the evidence indicates the man was inside where the dogs were located at some point but died outside the home, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
The man has been identified as Alex Binyam Abraha, 21, of Atlanta. Deputies say he had active warrants for his arrest in Fulton County.
Investigators say the homeowner doesn’t know Abraha or why he would be in his home.
No charges are expected against the homeowner. Authorities had seized the dogs as part of the investigation. It has not yet been determined what happens next for them.