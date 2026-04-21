Doctor indicted on 81 new sexual assault charges in case involving dozens of victims

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A Massachusetts doctor already facing dozens of rape and assault charges was indicted on more than 80 additional counts tied to his time as a rheumatologist and general practitioner at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Dr. Derrick Todd on 21 counts of rape, 59 counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count of assault with intent to rape.

The new indictment significantly expands the case against Todd, adding to an already extensive set of charges across multiple jurisdictions and underscoring the scope of alleged abuse involving dozens of patients over several years.

While practicing at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Todd is accused of performing unnecessary breast and pelvic exams on patients.

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Prosecutors said the alleged incidents took place from 2017 to 2023 and involved 22 victims ranging in age from 17 to 56.

"This is an extraordinary set of indictments, not just for the sheer volume of charges and number of women assaulted, but for the fact that all these women were violated by … a medical professional, the one person they entrusted to help them in their time of need," Hayden told reporters at the press conference.

Hayden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional comment.

One of Todd’s lawyers, defense attorney Ingrid Martin, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the legal team "have received no information about these charges, so we have no comment at this time."

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The former doctor previously pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of rape and indecent assault and battery in Middlesex County. The new Suffolk County charges are separate from the Middlesex County case.

He is also named in multiple ongoing medical malpractice lawsuits, with hundreds of former patients signing a class action complaint in 2024.

Hayden said Todd’s case is unprecedented, saying, "the scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered."

He added that Todd will be arraigned on the new charges in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

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The district attorney also expressed his gratitude for the victims that have come forward over the last few years to assist the prosecutors in building their case.

"I want each survivor to know that we stand with you and to know we will be standing with you every step of the way," Hayden said.