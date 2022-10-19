Disturbing video shows group dragging woman off a DC Metrobus

A caught-on-camera assault shows what appears to be several juveniles and possibly some adults shoving a woman off a Metrobus in Washington, D.C.

In the clip — which is censored for its ongoing profanity — a group can be heard berating a woman with red hair for nearly a minute as she stands near the back door of the bus. After telling the lady to "get off the bus" multiple times, the video shows the driver come to a stop, doors open and the woman enduring the attack.

"In the future I would just hope that Metro could, I guess, find some type of way of preventing this from happening to someone in the future," victim Kyla Thurston told FOX 5. She said she gave up her seat after a woman with young children got on the bus.

"After that, the kids were cursing," she said. "I was just like, ‘You know, can you all stop the foul language?’" At that point, she said the "kids" became unruly and started being disrespectful while throwing objects at her.

The parent who recorded the latter end of the incident does not want to be identified due to concerns for her own safety. She said people threw bottles at Thurston, shoved her, and some even put hands on her neck, choking her as they pushed her off the bus.

The concerned bystander said it hurts that she could not step in, afraid for her family, so she recorded hoping it could help.

Metro has not responded to FOX 5 about their policy regarding altercations, but a spokesperson did call the incident "disturbing" and "unacceptable" in a statement.

Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the matter and is requesting anyone with information to call 202-962-2121.