Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths

Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021

Associated Press
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise.

The 2021 final numbers, released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates by the agency showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That's the highest number in 16 years and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

NUMBER OF US TRAFFIC FATALITIES CONTINUES TO RISE IN 2022

Nearly 43,000 people died from distraction, speeding, and alcohol which increased 2021 traffic deaths.

Data shows a 12% rise in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%