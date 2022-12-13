Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Displaced Maryland condo explosion residents visit, but cannot salvage belongings from rubble: report

Investigators believe explosion was set off by a resident who wanted to take his own life

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
People whose homes were destroyed in last month's condominium explosion and fire in Maryland experienced a disheartening homecoming Monday.

They were allowed back on the site of their former Gaithersburg homes to see what was left, but were not allowed to take any of their belongings, according to FOX 5 DC.

Lawyers and insurance adjusters for the condominium association were with residents as they were escorted around the property.

Emergency funds are available for the displaced owners and tenants, but the funds are limited. Many of those affected are having a hard time finding affordable housing, according to the report.

  • People visit the site of destroyed homes in Gaithersburg
    Image 1 of 3

    A disheartening homecoming Monday for people whose homes were destroyed in last month's Montgomery County condominium explosion. (FOX 5 DC)

  • People visit the site of a Maryland condo explosion
    Image 2 of 3

    Lawyers and insurance adjusters for the condominium association were with residents as they were escorted around the property on Dec. 12, 2022. (FOX 5 DC)

  • Maryland condo explosion visit 3
    Image 3 of 3

    Many of those impacted by Maryland condo explosion are having a hard time finding affordable housing. (FOX 5 DC)

Resident Ferdinand Camarote said he was in his condo during the explosion and was knocked down by the blast. He told FOX 5 he ran from his home wearing no shoes, taking only his wallet. He is still living in a hotel, he said.

The apartment fire and explosion in Maryland on Nov. 16, 2022. 

The apartment fire and explosion in Maryland on Nov. 16, 2022.  (Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesman  for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service via Twitter)

More than two dozen families were made homeless the morning of Nov. 16 when the explosion was allegedly set off by a resident who wanted to take his own life, identified as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon.