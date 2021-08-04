3 Disney World employees and registered nurse among group arrested in child sex sting: sheriff

An undercover child sex sting in Florida led to the arrests of over a dozen predators, including three Disney World employees and a registered nurse, investigators said Tuesday.

In total, 17 people were taken into custody in the operation dubbed "Operation Child Protector" and face a total of 49 felony and two misdemeanor charges, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced during a press conference.

Undercover detectives posed as children between the ages of 13 and 14 on social media platforms, mobile apps and online dating sites to investigate child predators from July 27 through Aug. 1.

The suspects communicated with and solicited who they thought were children before showing up at separate times to an undercover location in Polk County to meet and sexually batter them, authorities said.

Kenneth Javier Aquino, a 26-year-old lifeguard at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, was arrested still wearing his Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks and Crocs, the sheriff’s office said. Aquino allegedly conversed online with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl, asking her to send photos, and sending her an explicit video of himself.

Grady said Aquino has a girlfriend who is 7 months pregnant with his child and told deputies he is a Navy veteran.

Others arrested included Jonathan McGrew, 34, and his girlfriend Savannah Lawrence, 29, who told deputies they were both custodians at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios.

McGrew had sparked a conversation with an undercover detective he thought was a 13-year-old girl, telling her he wanted to engage in a threesome with her and his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly sent the "girl" videos of him and his girlfriend performing sex acts on each other.

McGrew and Lawrence arrived together at the undercover location and were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Fox News has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.

Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo, a 47-year-old registered nurse, was also arrested after communicating with what he thought was a 14-year-old boy, according to authorities. He allegedly told the boy he was 40 years old and detailed what he wanted to do with him sexually before arriving at the location with condoms.

The agencies involved in the sex sting included the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.