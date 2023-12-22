Expand / Collapse search
Disney World employee charged with 32 counts of child pornography: sheriff

The Florida man was an overnight mechanic at Walt Disney World

Adam Sabes

An employee at Walt Disney World was charged with 32 counts of child pornography after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that they began an investigation into Michael Foster, 47, after receiving information on Dec. 16 that an individual at his residence possibly was in possession of child pornography. Foster was an overnight mechanic at Walt Disney World.

Detectives then seized a flash drive and several SD cards that were allegedly in a book bag that belonged to Foster, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Foster's residence, they allegedly found "several additional digital storage devices."

Michael Foster emotionless in booking picture

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that they began an investigation into Michael Foster, 47, after receiving information that an individual at his residence possibly was in possession of child pornography. Foster is an overnight mechanic at Walt Disney World. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said that Foster admitted to viewing and downloading the pornographic images, and also admitted to owning the flash drive, SD cards, and book bag.

Foster was arrested and charged with 32 counts of possession of child pornography and placed in jail under a $320,000 bond.

A Disney World spokesperson told Fox News Digital the individual is no longer with the company.

