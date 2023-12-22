Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

WATCH: Florida authorities remove 12-foot, 600-pound gator from pond near shopping mall: 'Massive guy'

Deputies and wildlife officials moved the 'massive guy to safer waterways'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Florida authorities remove 'massive' 12-foot, 600-pound alligator Video

Florida authorities remove 'massive' 12-foot, 600-pound alligator

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies and agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the giant gator from a shopping mall property and brought the "massive guy to safer waterways." (LCO via Facebook)

Police and wildlife officials responded to a Florida shopping mall, after last-minute Christmas shoppers noticed a gigantic alligator swimming in a nearby pond.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero, Florida, where the alligator was found wandering among the mall's palm-studded outdoor shopping center.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-foot gator that weighed a whopping 600 pounds.

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC), the state record for the length of an American alligator is 14 feet, 3.5 inches, a male gator from Lake Washington in Brevard County.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTER CAPTURES 40-POUND BOA CONTRICTOR ‘MENACING’ PEAFOWL IN MIDDLE OF ROAD: VIDEO

Three officers with a large alligator

Lee County, Fla., deputies respond to reports of a 12-foot, 600-pound alligator on the loose at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero on Thursday. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

In a second video obtained by FOX 35, the burly beast is seen by the water's edge as deputies begin to probe the gator.

FLORIDA MAN GOES FISHING AT BASS PRO SHOPS POND, FLEES WITH LIVE 50-POUND TARPON

In the following video, FWC officials helped the deputies capture the giant gator and load it on to a truck as shoppers stopped in awe of the beast.

WATCH:

Giant 600-pound alligator found lounging at Florida mall Video

Authorities said that the deputies removed the "massive guy to safer waterways."

According to authorities, the gator appears to be an older alligator, due to its size.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"He’s massive!" the sheriff's office said. "They’re saying he could be pretty old too based on weight/length"

"There is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County, eh?" the police added.

Alligator

Alligators are a common sight in Florida. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law enforcement agency joked on its social media pages that if anyone is "chompin’ at the bit to join the team," they promise to give them a "great workout."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.