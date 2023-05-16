Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Disney World brawl: Disagreement between families over picture leads to fight, officials say

Florida officials say at least one person was injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Walt Disney World photo disagreement results in brawl Video

Walt Disney World photo disagreement results in brawl

A photo disagreement at Walt Disney World resulted in a fight on Monday. (Credit: Fox 35)

A disagreement at Walt Disney World between two families over taking a picture allegedly led to a fight, according to Florida officials.

FOX 35 reported that a fight broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Disney's Magic Kingdom park when a family was asked to move in order to allow room for a separate family to take a picture by the 100th anniversary sign, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that a larger family stood in the area where a separate family was standing to take a picture.

When a family member in front of the sign asked someone from the larger group to move in order to make room to take a picture, an individual from the larger group began throwing punches.

Disney brawl

FOX 35 reported that a fight broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Disney's Magic Kingdom park when a family was asked to move in order to allow room for a separate family to take a picture by the 100th anniversary sign, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. (FOX 35)

"Did you see how it broke out?" an individual can be heard saying in the video. "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

Disney brawl

(FOX 35)

Someone who was injured because of the fight was treated at the theme park and declined to press charges.

Disney fight

Deputies said that a larger family stood in the area where a separate family was standing to take a picture. (FOX 35)

Deputies said that two individuals from the larger family were forced to leave the Disney park.

