Disney failed to protect guests from employee taking ‘upskirt’ photos, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit has been filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. in the latest move regarding a 2023 investigation into a Florida theme park employee accused of taking inappropriate photos of female guests.

The lawsuit, filed by a family member of an alleged victim, argues that Disney did not take sufficient action to protect visitors at its Orlando theme parks from former employee Jorge Diaz Vega Jr.

Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 for allegedly filming up the skirts of over 600 female guests while working in the Star Wars section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

FORMER DISNEY WORLD WORKER TOOK HUNDREDS OF ‘UPSKIRT’ VIDEOS OF UNSUSPECTING WOMEN FOR YEARS: POLICE

The 18-page lawsuit, filed by the grandparent of an alleged 14-year-old victim, claims that Disney did not "adequately supervise" Diaz Vega after he was reported to a supervisor for photographing or recording a co-worker without consent.

"Upon information and belief, Disney employees, agents, servants, and/or apparent agents knew or should have known that [Diaz Vega] had committed similar acts of video voyeurism of guests and co-workers over the six years he was employed by Disney as evidenced by the more than 600 images and videos of unwitting victims on his phone," the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff alleges that Disney’s choice to continue Diaz Vega’s employment following the incident with his co-worker "posed a danger to the public and to the plaintiff’s minor grandchild."

FORMER DISNEY WORLD EMPLOYEE OUT ON BOND ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VIDEO UP WOMAN'S DRESS

In 2023, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a woman alerted security that a man dressed in a Star Wars uniform had taken a photo up her granddaughter’s dress, but authorities were unable to identify the man.

The next day, officers returned to the theme park after Diaz Vega was spotted by a security guard taking "upskirt" videos of a 19-year-old female guest, according to court documents.

Diaz Vega was arrested on video voyeurism charges after admitting to recording the videos as a "guilty pleasure," telling police "it is hard to find them online," the affidavit said. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The plaintiff is asking the court for a jury trial and over $50,000 in damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diaz Vega is facing additional video voyeurism charges in a third case after he was arrested at a Kissimmee Publix while out on bond for the incident at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In June 2023, a shopper allegedly spotted Diaz Vega taking a photo up his wife’s dress, shortly before witnessing him doing it to another woman, FOX 35 Orlando reported .

According to court documents, when confronted, Diaz Vega said, "I have been fired for this before. Please don’t call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures."

Representatives for Disney, and the lawyers for both Diaz Vega and the plaintiff, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.