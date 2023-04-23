Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Former Disney World worker took hundreds of 'upskirt' videos of unsuspecting women for years: Police

The 26-year-old admitted to police that he took over 500 'upskirt' videos of women at Disney World

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A former Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios employee in Florida was arrested after a security guard witnessed him recording an "upskirt" video of an 18-year-old female guest at the Star Wars-themed retail store where he worked, police say. 

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was arrested on March 31, after he admitted to taking hundreds of videos up the skirts and dresses of unsuspecting women at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios for six years, according to the arrest affidavit. 

Disney

A view of merchandise at Dok-Ondar?s Den of Antiquities as media members get a preview during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview event. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Disney

A view of Jedi Holocron, left, and Sith Holocron at right with Cyber crystals at Dok-Ondar?s Den of Antiquities as media members get a preview during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview event. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Diaz Vega told deputies he had over 500 videos on his phone, which he said he recorded as a "guilty pleasure" for his own sexual gratification, since "it is hard to find them online," the affidavit states.

On March 31, a security guard witnessed Diaz-Vega taking a video of the 18-year-old woman who was in the Star Wars themed Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities with her fiancé shopping for Disney World's popular lightsabers. 

Disney World

Visitors drive past a sign welcoming them to the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, 2020.  (Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images)

The cast member reported Diaz Vega, and security officers later informed the young girl that someone had been caught taking a picture under her dress at the lightsaber shop, according to an arrest report.

The Kissimmee, Florida resident was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with third-degree felony video voyeurism for recording female guests without their knowledge.

Walt Disney World confirmed with FOX 35 that Diaz Vega no longer works for the company following the incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.