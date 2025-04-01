Dirt bikes, ATVs driven around World War II memorial in Washington, DC: video

People on dirt bikes and ATVs were seen driving inside the World War II memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Video posted on X showed at least three people driving around the outdoor memorial late Saturday night.

The United States Park Police is aware of the video, according to FOX 5 DC.

"We are currently reviewing security footage to identify potential suspects. The National Park Service strongly condemns activities like the ones seen in the video that disrespect the solemnity of the National Mall's memorials," said National Park Service's Mike Litterst.

Veteran David Fields told FOX 5 that the acts seen in the video were "disgraceful."

"This is just as sacred as Arlington National Cemetery. And to have people riding motorcycles around there, was just a lack of respect," Fields said.

Laws in D.C. prohibit the use of ATVs on public streets and in the National Mall area, but the Metropolitan Police Department said officers won't pursue the vehicles because of the department's chase policy.

Earlier this month in the nation's capital, two Metro police officers were hit by an ATV rider in northeast D.C. That driver fled the scene.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the National Park Service for comment.