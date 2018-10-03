Gillian Turner currently serves as a full-time news correspondent on FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network as a contributor in 2014 and is based out of Washington.Read More

In this position, Turner covers the top news stories of the day across both daytime and primetime programming. Throughout her tenure with the network, she has appeared on a variety of programs, including FOX News Sunday, America's Newsroom, Outnumbered, MediaBuzz, Tucker Carlson Tonight, FOX & Friends and The Five.

Previously, Gillian served as a columnist for The Hill and was vice president with Jones Group International, a global strategy firm, where she worked directly with former National Security Adviser Jim Jones.

Prior to joining the network, she also worked at the White House National Security Council during the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Under the Obama administration, she served as the acting director for legislative affairs at the National Security Council and liaised between the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives on foreign policy and national security issues. During the Bush administration, Turner served as a research assistant in the Office of the National Security Adviser and was one of the youngest recipients to receive the National Security Council Outstanding Service Award.

Turner has worked at the U.S. Department of State in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor; the U.S. House of Representatives in the Office of the Minority Leader; and the Albright Group, LLC. She was also a Sharp Fellow at Columbia University in New York City.

Turner holds a Master's degree in African security studies from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. In addition, she graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a B.A. in comparative politics.