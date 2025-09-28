Expand / Collapse search
DHS releases images of firearms taken from Chicago anti-ICE protesters

Federal authorities investigate apparent explosive device found near detention facility

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
ICE, Secret Service leaders tour joint operations center in NYC Video

ICE, Secret Service leaders tour joint operations center in NYC

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran and Acting I.C.E. Director Todd Lyons show 'My View with Lara Trump' around their joint intelligence and operations center in New York City.

The Department of Homeland Security released images of firearms confiscated from anti-ICE "rioters" in Chicago on Sunday.

DHS says it has launched an investigation after discovering "what appears to be" an explosive device outside the Chicago ICE facility. Authorities did not announce the specific charges leveled against the protesters.

"11 violent rioters were arrested last night in Chicago outside the ICE detention facility: These are two guns that were taken off rioters in Chicago right against the fence at our ICE detention facility," DHS wrote.

"An investigation is underway into what appears to be some sort of explosive device found last night near the ICE Chicago detention facility," the statement continued.

TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION

Firearms confiscated from anti-ICE protesters

DHS released images of firearms confiscated from anti-ICE protesters in Chicago on Sunday, September 28. (DHS)

Federal law enforcement agents deployed pepper balls and tear gas Friday during a standoff with anti-ICE protesters outside of Chicago.

The confrontation came just two days after a shooter opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. The gunman in that incident killed one detainee and injured two others before taking his own life, authorities said.

At least 50 protesters were seen midday Friday at an ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. An ICE spokesperson told Fox News that two were arrested, one of whom was carrying a firearm.

Law enforcement fires pepper balls at anti-ICE protesters near Chicago Video

At one point, video showed federal law enforcement attempting to clear the protesters out of the area. The demonstrators were also seen trying to block vehicles from leaving.

Last week, violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents at the facility led to 16 arrests.  

In the demonstration, "rioters and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, adding that rioters also assaulted law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement tries to disperse anti-ICE protesters, who also were seen blocking vehicles from leaving an area near Chicago

Federal law enforcement were captured on video firing pepper balls at anti-ICE protesters in Broadview, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The protesters, at right, are seen trying to block vehicles from leaving the ICE facility. (Fox News)

The site is currently being used as the main processing center for Operation Midway Blitz, a massive immigration enforcement action focused on Illinois.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.
