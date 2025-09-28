DHS releases images of firearms taken from Chicago anti-ICE protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security released images of firearms confiscated from anti-ICE "rioters" in Chicago on Sunday.

DHS says it has launched an investigation after discovering "what appears to be" an explosive device outside the Chicago ICE facility. Authorities did not announce the specific charges leveled against the protesters.

"11 violent rioters were arrested last night in Chicago outside the ICE detention facility: These are two guns that were taken off rioters in Chicago right against the fence at our ICE detention facility," DHS wrote.

"An investigation is underway into what appears to be some sort of explosive device found last night near the ICE Chicago detention facility," the statement continued.

Federal law enforcement agents deployed pepper balls and tear gas Friday during a standoff with anti-ICE protesters outside of Chicago.

The confrontation came just two days after a shooter opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. The gunman in that incident killed one detainee and injured two others before taking his own life, authorities said.

At least 50 protesters were seen midday Friday at an ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. An ICE spokesperson told Fox News that two were arrested, one of whom was carrying a firearm.

At one point, video showed federal law enforcement attempting to clear the protesters out of the area. The demonstrators were also seen trying to block vehicles from leaving.

Last week, violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents at the facility led to 16 arrests.

In the demonstration, "rioters and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, adding that rioters also assaulted law enforcement officials.

The site is currently being used as the main processing center for Operation Midway Blitz, a massive immigration enforcement action focused on Illinois.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.