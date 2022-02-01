10-year-old with brain cancer sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies: 'He is not letting it set him back'

A 10-year-old boy's dream came true Monday when he was sworn into his 100th law enforcement agency.

Devarjaye "D.J." Daniel, 10, has terminal brain cancer and spinal cancer. On Monday, he reached his goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies in an effort to bring awareness to childhood cancer, according to the Houston Independent School District (HIDS).

"I knew he was going to get to the 100 pretty quick. I know how the community is and law enforcement, like the military for myself. I do appreciate everyone coming out to support him. This is exactly why he has the push to fight harder," Theodis Daniel, D.J.'s father, told FOX 26 Houston.

FLORIDA BOY, 6, BATTLING CANCER NAMED POLICE CAPTAIN FOR THE DAY

Daniel, a single father of three, added that his son "knows the severity of his cancer, but he is not letting it set him back or anything."

Daniel works for a company called Texas Hog Enforcement, which traps wild hogs and other dangerous animals. The company also rescues neglected animals, FOX 26 reported.

"No matter how hard it is. No matter how tough it is, you can push through it and get through it," Daniel told the outlet. "I was telling some of the officers, I said, you know a lot of things happened with law enforcement officers last week and morale was kind of low. Now here comes walking a 10-year-old and everyone's spirits pick up."

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough of Texas formally recognized D.J. in a Monday proclamation recognizing D.J.'s formal swearing-in at 25 agencies.

D.J. "was sworn in to 25 law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County and it was an honor to be at his ceremony this morning," Keough wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "I presented him with a proclamation commemorating his achievement and recognizing him as an honorary officer at the agencies who swore him in."

Keough added that D.J. is "following in Officer Abigail Arias footsteps working towards his goal of 100 agencies to be sworn into."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abigail, a 7-year-old girl who died of a rare cancer in November 2019, was an honorary Freeport police officer. D.J. led Monday's event with a prayer for Abigail, according to her father.

"He’s so full of life and enthusiasm and his spirit is so calming to everyone he meets. Not a dry eye in the room this morning. Officially he hit his 100 mark this morning and has no plans of slowing down," Keough wrote.

Dozens of additional law enforcement agencies are waiting to swear D.J. in, according to FOX 26.