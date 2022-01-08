Florida boy, 6, battling cancer named police captain for the day

A 6-year-old boy battling his second fight with brain cancer lived a dream come true after being named as an honorary boat captain for the day by North Miami Police Department.

WSVN reports that the 6-year-old boy, Kayson, spent an eventful day with the police department where he took a tour of the boat including a flotilla, sirens, and water cannons with a helicopter escort.

Kayson's family tells WSVN how special the day was for him due to his love for boats. The North Miami PD even the named police boat "Captain Kayson" for the day.

"Through his pain, he’s receiving so much happiness today," Kayson’s mother told WSVN in the Spanish.

According to Kayson's sister, his love of boats and being on water came from his father.

"He really likes boats, because my dad has a boat, and he likes to take it out. He likes to drive them, too," said Kayson's sister.

Kayson has been living with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer for most of his life, where his initial diagnosis was stage 4.

Mystic Force Foundation co-founder Silvia Vanni, says Kayson has gone through a number of chemotherapy treatments and surgeries.

According to the company's website, the foundation is a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Childhood Cancer Research.

North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga says actions like these are "critically important."

"We are here for the community. We are their friends, their protectors, and we love doing these types of things."

Kayson is expected to begin chemotherapy and radiation this week.