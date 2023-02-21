Expand / Collapse search
Detroit
Published

Detroit police officers found dead in suspected murder-suicide identified

Matthew Ethington II, 26, and Maria Martin, 22, were found dead Sunday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
2 Detroit police officers found dead from apparent murder-suicide Video

2 Detroit police officers found dead from apparent murder-suicide

Two Detroit police officers were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a Livonia apartment complex.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The off-duty Detroit police officers found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been identified.

Matthew Ethington II, 26, and Maria Martin, 22, were found dead Sunday at a home in Livonia, Michigan. Police said both officers were on the force for fewer than five years, according to FOX 2 Detroit. 

Investigators say Martin was shot multiple times, and Ethington died from a single gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. It has not been determined exactly when the shooting happened.

TWO DETROIT POLICE OFFICERS FOUND DEAD IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE, CHIEF SAYS

  • 2 DPD officers murder-suicide one
    Image 1 of 3

    Scene outside a Livonia, Michigan, apartment complex where two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. (FOX 2 Detroit)

  • 2 DPD officers murder-suicide two
    Image 2 of 3

    The 22-year-old female and 26-year-old male officers found were in a relationship, Detroit police say. (FOX 2 Detroit)

  • 2 DPD officers murder-suicide three
    Image 3 of 3

    The scene where two Detroit police officers were found dead in Livonia, Michigan. (FOX 2 Detroit)

An infant was found unharmed inside the residence and was turned over to a family member, police said. 

A domestic dispute is believed to be the motive, WXYZ reported. 

"It’s a sad day for our department," Detroit Police Chief James White said when he responded to the scene. 