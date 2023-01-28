Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Detroit police looking for men seen on camera stealing car with baby inside

Detroit police said the baby was found unharmed

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Detroit police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video stealing a car with a baby inside it on Monday.

Officials say that the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Monday at a gas station in Detroit when someone left their 2020 Jeep Cherokee unattended, according to FOX 2.

While the victim was inside the gas station, two men pulled up inside a silver Pontiac G6, and one of the men went into the Jeep Cherokee and drove off.

Police say that the victim's car was found with the baby unharmed.

(Detroit Police Department)

(Detroit Police Department)

Any individuals with information about the incident are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.