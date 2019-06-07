Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

Detroit man charged in deaths of gay men, transgender woman

Associated Press

DETROIT – Authorities say a man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others at a Detroit home had targeted them because they were part of the LGBTQ community.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the May 25 shooting.

He's due in court Friday. Records don't list a lawyer for him.

Prosecutor's spokeswoman Maria Miller provided the alleged motive in an email Friday but declined to release additional details.

Prosecutors say the shooting killed 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Paris Cameron and 20-year-old Timothy Blancher, all of Detroit. The prosecutor's office says Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman.