Detroit man accused of setting blaze that injured 8 responding firefighters

A Detroit man is accused of setting a vacant home on fire, injuring eight firefighters who were trying to put it out.

Anthony Fields, 34, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree arson and one count each of felon in possession and felony firearm stemming from the blaze on July 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

"We’re thankful our firefighters were able to go home to their families after the resolve our crews showed to rescue our trapped firefighters," Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told The Detroit News.

While firefighters were responding to the scene, the house collapsed, trapping three of them inside, Fox 2 Detroit reported, noting that Fields fled the area on foot before his arrest.

The station says eight firefighters were hospitalized after the blaze was extinguished, mainly for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

Fields’ attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a court appearance Tuesday.

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash, according to Fox 2 Detroit.