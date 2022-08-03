Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Detroit man accused of setting blaze that injured 8 responding firefighters

Anthony Fields fled the scene on foot before arrest, reports say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit man is accused of setting a vacant home on fire, injuring eight firefighters who were trying to put it out. 

Anthony Fields, 34, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree arson and one count each of felon in possession and felony firearm stemming from the blaze on July 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit. 

"We’re thankful our firefighters were able to go home to their families after the resolve our crews showed to rescue our trapped firefighters," Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told The Detroit News. 

While firefighters were responding to the scene, the house collapsed, trapping three of them inside, Fox 2 Detroit reported, noting that Fields fled the area on foot before his arrest. 

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE, SAY ARSON IS LIKELY THE CAUSE 

Anthony Fields is shown here Tuesday, Aug. 2, entering a not guilty plea during a court appearance.

Anthony Fields is shown here Tuesday, Aug. 2, entering a not guilty plea during a court appearance. (Michigan 36th District Court)

The station says eight firefighters were hospitalized after the blaze was extinguished, mainly for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The fire erupted on Thursday, July 28 on this block in Detroit, according to Fox2 Detroit.

The fire erupted on Thursday, July 28 on this block in Detroit, according to Fox2 Detroit. (Google Maps)

Fields’ attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a court appearance Tuesday. 

NYC TIMES SQUARE BOX CUTTER SLASHING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME AGAINST ASIAN WOMAN; HAD 30 PRIOR ARRESTS

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash, according to Fox 2 Detroit. 