Detroit family doctor 'used his sperm to father hundreds of babies'

A Michigan family doctor fathered hundreds of children with his patients using his own sperm over several decades, sometimes without their knowdledge, according to news reports.

A group of siblings found out they were genetically matched after doing an online DNA test and traced their birth to Detroit Dr. Philip Peven, who was their parents' doctor, The Sun reported.

When one of them confronted the doctor in 2019, he admitted to using his own sperm to father babies as a donor in his late 40s and in his medical practice as an OB-GYN. Some of the impregnated women were not aware the sperm had come from him, the report said.

"All of us were born in the same hospital, all of our birth certificates show Dr. Peven as our OBGYN, not our father," Jaime Hall, one of the siblings, told the newspaper.

Hall believed her biological father was a family friend who had given a sperm sample. She said she matched up with five other siblings on 23andMe, a website that ships and analyzes DNA tests sent to customers.

Hall and her older sister were both delivered by Peven. She said she found out that one of Peven's grandsons was her half-nephew as both share 12.3% DNA, she said.

“That served as the final, undeniable proof. I share more DNA with Dr. Peven's grandson than my sister Lynn's daughter."

Peven, who is 104-years-old, told her that he would inseminate his patients with sperm from himself or one of his doctors, Hall said.

"He told us that he was not the only doctor at the hospital who was donating sperm - there was a group of doctors and between them they fathered many children," she said. "He said he had been donating sperm since 1947, since he was doing research in Chicago.

"These women, my mother included, came to him desperate, and he gave them something that they all wanted," she added, saying she doesn't' view the experience in a negative light.

Peven is credited with delivering somewhere around 9,000 babies over a decades-long career, according to the University of Michigan.