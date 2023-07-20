Expand / Collapse search
Detroit-area woman, 20, arrested after children found in car near dumpster outside high school

Authorities did not say if suspect was related to children

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone Saturday afternoon outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said Thursday.

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

A 20-year-old woman was arrested after two children were found abandoned in a car near a dumpster outside a suburban Detroit high school. (Fox News)

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.