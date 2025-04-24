New details on deported suspected gangster shatter Dems' narrative and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. New details on suspected gang member shatter Dems' narrative

2. Gorsuch calls out 'bondage' in children’s LGBTQ storybook

3. Courtroom shifts after key witness in Karen Reed trial changes tune

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNDER FIRE – Russia launches massive overnight strike on Ukraine's capital, leaving several dead. Continue reading …

LEARNED HIS FATE – Former US soldier sentenced for selling national defense secrets to China. Continue reading …

‘UNFAIRLY DEFAMED’ – Marine hopeful suspended from school after American flag controversy. Continue reading …

GHOSTLY SIGHT – Divers make haunting discovery while exploring WWII shipwreck. Continue reading …

CLOCK'S TICKING – Americans may need 'urgent' or 'life-or-death' reasons to get a REAL ID ahead of deadline. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘WHO IS THAT?’ – Trump asks veteran about his sticker, the answer sends entire Oval Office into laughter. Continue reading …

REBELLION IN THE RANKS – What Republican politicos are saying is behind Trump tax-hike talk in Congress. Continue reading …

DEM DENIAL – Senator advocating for Abrego Garcia disputes claim she ignored captive's family. Continue reading …

TRADE SECRETS – China is not negotiating with US on trade war, Beijing says. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

PUTTING THEM OFF – Buttigieg warns Democrats about their approach to voters with opposing views. Continue reading …

'ALL INDUSTRIES' – Eva Longoria argues DEI is ‘not just a moral imperative, it’s just good business.’ Continue reading …

STILL FIGHTING – Navy veteran who beat CNN in court resumes fight to clear name, files another lawsuit. Continue reading …

'DOWNRIGHT RIDICULOUS' – Popular job board loses millions in federal contracts over ‘DEI Hub.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Harvard wants the right to violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Continue reading …

JONATHAN ALPERT – How America can lead itself out of its mental health crisis. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BLAST FROM THE PAST – NFL legend's viral draft story resurfaces ahead of event. Continue reading …

UPS AND DOWNS – Ex-Packers star Donald Driver recalls NFL Draft experience. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on classic cars, perfect pitches and timeless TV. Take the quiz here …

COMING SOON – McDonald's adding McCrispy Strips to US menu. Continue reading …

IN THEIR HONOR – After deadly campus shooting, students remember first responders. See video …

WATCH

JENS STOLTENBERG – Putin needs to be convinced defeat in Ukraine is inevitable. See video …

DR. JOSEPH SALHAB – New study links increased bacteria exposure to early-onset colon cancer. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













