Russia blamed for overnight strike on Kyiv that killed at least 9, injured dozens, including children

Ukrainian authorities say Russia is responsible for an overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed nine people and injured another 70, including children.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 45 drones were detected, the administration said, adding that Ukraine's Air Force would update the figures later.

The attack, which began around 1:00 a.m., hit at least five neighborhoods in Kyiv. In Sviatoshynkskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building that was damaged in the attack. More fires were reported in the Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivskyi districts.

At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. First responders worked into the morning, finding bodies under the rubble.

The attack came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall, with President Donald Trump lashing out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he was prolonging the "killing field" by pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Later that day, Trump said "it's been harder" to deal with Zelenskyy than Russia.

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognizing occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.