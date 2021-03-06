Despite palace fears, Meghan Markle has only ‘kind words’ for Kate Middleton in Oprah interview

Buckingham Palace is terrified that Meghan Markle will say nasty things about Kate Middleton on Sunday’s interview with Oprah Winfrey — but sources assure The Post that the duchess offers only "kind words" for her sister-in-law in the otherwise bombshell sit-down.

Markle dissing Middleton — and exposing the dirty details of their notorious rift — is feared as something that would wreak "vast" damage to the British monarchy, the U.K.’s Sun newspaper reported Saturday.

One scared source even described the interview as equivalent to a "nuclear option" for Markle, the Sun reported.

PRINCE HARRY BRANDED 'THE HOSTAGE' BY ROYAL STAFFERS BEFORE MARRYING MEGHAN MARKLE: REPORT

But a source with knowledge of the Oprah interview, set to air Sunday, tells The Post that Buckingham Palace has nothing to worry about in that regard.

Meghan and Prince Harry had only "kind words" about Prince William and Kate, a CBS insider told The Post, denying the Oprah sitdown would expose the extent of any rift between the quartet.

Still, royal watchers are waiting in trepidation for any bombs that might fall Middleton’s way, particularly given Markle’s outspoken displeasure over her time in the U.K., which she will describe as "almost unsurvivable."

"If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast," royal sources told The UK Sun.

"She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate."

During the marathon chat, Markle is also expected to discuss the breakdown of her relationship with dad Thomas Markle, who didn’t even attend the royal wedding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oprah is likely to show Meghan clips of things Thomas has said — and then ask for her response. It should lead to some dramatic moments," the source told The Sun.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.