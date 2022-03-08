Des Moines, Iowa, high school shooting: 6 teens charged with murder after 3 students shot, 1 killed, cops say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six Iowa teenagers have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting murder of a Des Moines high school shooting and for wounding two other victims who were caught in the spray of bullets, police announced Tuesday.

Investigators nabbed the six teens, whose names were not immediately released, within hours of Monday afternoon’s shooting and charged each with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, Des Moines Police said.

The victims were on the property of East High School, but outside the building, around 2:50 p.m. local time Monday when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police officials said Monday.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

According to Des Moines Police, officers arrived at the scene and discovered three teenagers – a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 18 – wounded near a parking lot. All three were rushed to a local hospital, but the boy could not be saved.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE IOWA HIGH SCHOOL LEAVES TEEN BOY DEAD, TWO GIRLS INJURED

Investigators determined that the boy was the shooters’ intended target, while the teen girls were merely innocent bystanders, police said. A motive was not immediately released. Both surviving teenagers remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries.

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods," DMPD said. "The school is where the suspects found their target."

C L ICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were able to track down their six suspects within hours, and investigators executed several search warrants at associated homes and vehicles. They ultimately recovered multiple guns, cops said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano Jr. contributed to this report.