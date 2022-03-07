Expand / Collapse search
Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves teen boy dead, two girls injured

The shooting came days after a high school administrator and school resource officer were shot Friday in Kansas

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenage boy was killed and two girls were wounded during a shooting outside an Iowa high school, authorities said Monday. 

Police and fire personnel in Des Monies responded to East High School after reports of shots fired, the Des Moines Police Department said. 

Multiple victims were injured during a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, police said Monday. 

A 15-year-old boy died and two girls, ages 16 and 18 were hospitalized, fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass told Fox News. All threw were initially taken to hospitals in critical condition, he said. \

"The two girls are still alive as of right now," Douglas said. 

The school was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the incident. Students were dismissed around 1:30 p.m. local time, Des Moines Public Schools tweeted. 

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. 

Monday's incident came after a high school administrator and school resource officer were shot Friday in Kansas. An 18-year-old student football player has been charged in that case. 

