Deputies quick actions save life of 5-year-old Florida girl who shot self in leg with shotgun

Detectives investigating how 5-year-old gained access to shotgun

Bodycam captures deputy's arrival at emergency scene in Deltona prior to the girl being taken to a hospital. Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office

A group of deputies from Florida is being praised for their quick-thinking actions that likely saved a 5-year-old girl's life.

On Saturday afternoon, the kindergartner gained access to a shotgun under a family member's bed in Deltona and accidentally shot herself in the leg, Volusia Sheriff's Office said. 

The girl was found conscious and alert by responding deputies, but bleeding from her injuries. 

Bodycam footage shared by the department is blurred as not to identify the child or be too graphic by showing the wound, but first responders can be heard saying "get the tourniquet." 

5-y-o Florida girl shoots self

The blurred out moment in shared bodycam footage that first responders can be heard saying, "Get the tourniquet!" (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

"Deputies Maletto, Kagle, Williams, Estrada and Rodriguez worked quickly to administer aid, apply a tourniquet and carry the child out to Deltona Fire Rescue," Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. 

The girl can be seen being carried out of the home and put on a stretcher before she was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where medical staff said the quick response and care the girl received likely saved her life.  

5-y-o FL girl carried to stretcher

The 5-year-old girl is seen on body camera footage being carried out of the home and place on a stretcher.  (Volusia Sheriff's Office)


"The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl. What an outstanding example of decisive action and compassion by all involved," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FL deputy rushes to girl

One of the deputies can be seen rushing into the home where a 5-year-old girl accident shot herself in the leg with a shotgun she found.  (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Chitwood plans to award medals to all involved for their life-saving actions. 

Detectives are still investigating the case, and will forward their findings to the state attorney's office for review. 