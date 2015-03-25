Denver funeral service, flyover honor Col. Newsum, one of original Tuskegee Airmen

Family, friends and military members are paying final respects to one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, who were the first black pilots in the U.S. military.

Col. Fitzroy "Buck" Newsum died Jan. 5 at age 94. His funeral service Monday at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver included a flyover by vintage aircraft.

The Tuskegee Airmen were trained in Alabama at Tuskegee Institute as a segregated unit during World War II. Despite facing severe prejudice, they went on to become one of the war's most respected fighter squadrons.

KUSA-TV in Denver reports (http://on9news.tv/13xjihX ) Newsum's survivors include his wife, Joan Carney Newsum, four children and four grandchildren.

Sen. Mark Udall of Colorado says Newsum proudly and courageously served the U.S. despite obstacles due to racial prejudice and segregation.

