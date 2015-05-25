Democratic Leader Reid returns to Capitol after exercise injury

Sen. Harry Reid has returned to the U.S. Capitol after missing the first two weeks of the new session with major injuries from an exercise accident.

The Senate's top Democrat has broken bones in his face and fractured ribs suffered when a piece of exercise equipment broke and sent him barreling into cabinets at his new home in Nevada.

The 75-year-old Reid has said the injuries won't prevent him from running for a sixth term next year.

A photograph of Reid sitting at his desk was posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning. He has a patch covering his right eye.

Reid aides said he won't attend President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.