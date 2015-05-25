Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update November 30, 2015

Democratic Leader Reid returns to Capitol after exercise injury

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reid has returned to the Capitol after missing the first two weeks of the new session with major injuries from an exercise accident. The Senate's top Democrat has broken bones in his face and fractured ribs suffered when a piece of exercise equipment broke and sent him barreling into cabinets at his new home in Nevada. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reid has returned to the Capitol after missing the first two weeks of the new session with major injuries from an exercise accident. The Senate's top Democrat has broken bones in his face and fractured ribs suffered when a piece of exercise equipment broke and sent him barreling into cabinets at his new home in Nevada. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Harry Reid has returned to the U.S. Capitol after missing the first two weeks of the new session with major injuries from an exercise accident.

The Senate's top Democrat has broken bones in his face and fractured ribs suffered when a piece of exercise equipment broke and sent him barreling into cabinets at his new home in Nevada.

The 75-year-old Reid has said the injuries won't prevent him from running for a sixth term next year.

A photograph of Reid sitting at his desk was posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning. He has a patch covering his right eye.

Reid aides said he won't attend President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.