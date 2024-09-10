Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Delta, Endeavor planes collide on tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Passenger in Atlanta reports hearing 'very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Delta, Endeavor Air planes collide on Atlanta tarmac Video

Delta, Endeavor Air planes collide on Atlanta tarmac

Airline says no reported injuries following incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Credit: WAGA)

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Delta Airbus A350 and an Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 jet clipped each other Tuesday morning on the tarmac at an Atlanta airport.

The FAA said in a statement to Fox News Digital that "while Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526."

"The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana," the agency added. "The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10."

Images being posted on social media show heavy damage to the tail of one of the planes, whose vertical stabilizer appears to have been severed from the aircraft. 

FORMER AMERICAN AIRLINES MECHANIC SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR SMUGGLING COCAINE IN COMPARTMENT UNDER COCKPIT: FEDS 

Delta, Endeavor planes collide in Atlanta

The tail of one of the planes is seen damaged on Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (WAGA)

"Well that was terrifying. Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane," WFTS Meteorologist Jason Adams posted on X. "Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke." 

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO OREGON TOWNHOUSES, KILLING 2 ON BOARD 

Delta plane collision in Atlanta

One of the planes in Atlanta, Georgia suffered severe damage to its tail. (X/@GregVojnovic)

Delta said in its own statement that "the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350. 

"There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights," the airline said. "There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526. At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected. "

Delta plane clipped in Atlanta

Delta says "there have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights." (WANF )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities on this incident," the airline added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.