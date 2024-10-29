Delta Airlines plane aborts flight after engine seen smoking on Las Vegas runway

A Delta Airlines plane aborted its takeoff from Las Vegas on Monday after smoke began billowing from an engine as the aircraft accelerated on the runway.

Delta Airlines flight DL777 bound for Atlanta was delayed for several hours at Harry Reid International Airport due to an engine issue,

"Looks like it’s coming out of the engine. It’s on fire," a man can be heard saying on video recorded of the incident.

An airline spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Airbus A330 experienced an engine issue "as it was accelerating before takeoff."

No injuries among the 261 passengers and nine crew members were reported, and the aircraft was safely towed back to the gate, the airline said.

The aircraft was inspected on the runway and emergency personnel determined that ignited fuel exited the engine as designed, Delta said, adding that the aircraft will undergo further inspection and maintenance.

The airline said that passengers would be accommodated to reach their destinations.

"We are working to reacommodate customers to their final destination, and we apologize for their delay in their travel," the spokesperson said.