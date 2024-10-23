American Airlines cracks down against 'gate lice' as airport passengers skip lines amid boarding process

American Airlines is testing new technology to end a process known as "gate lice," which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding a flight early.

The system audibly flags when a passenger attempts to board the plane before their designated assignment is called.

"The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

American Airlines is in the early phases of testing the process, piloting the technology at Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The slang term "gate lice" has gained traction on social media in recent years. Though it's not known who invented the phrase, several travel blogs and Reddit forums discuss "gate lice" at length.

Some travelers took to social media to share their thoughts on American Airlines' new alert system that was designed to keep passengers from skipping lines.

"If airlines enforced carry-on policies, there would be more overhead bin space and passengers wouldn’t be in such a rush to get on the plane," posted a woman on X.

One X user posted, "zoning groups is another form of hierarchy."

"Wait, they don’t already do this? Now it’s just the honor system?" questioned one man.

Another man said, "The only people that will have a problem with this ARE THE PROBLEM."

"It’s always been a dirty little secret that boarding zones are not part of your boarding pass QR code, so when you scan your pass at the gate, the gate agent has no idea what zone you’re in unless they visually look at it," an X user wrote.

Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert based in Mount Dora, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email that she supports American Airlines' latest tactic.

"I see this new procedure as a good thing. It will help expedite the boarding process and keep people honest," Whitmore said.

Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.