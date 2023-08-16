Delta Airlines passenger says plane stuck on tarmac for hours without food, water or bathrooms

A Delta Air Lines flight from the Bahamas to Atlanta, Georgia was diverted on Aug. 12, leaving passengers stuck on the tarmac for four hours without food, water, or even access to a bathroom.

Delta flight 5062 took off from North Eleuthera, Bahamas, on Aug. 12 at 3:15 p.m. and was originally scheduled to land in Atlanta but was diverted to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia, due to weather conditions, a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital.

Lizzy Phillips, a passenger on the flight, told WJCL that the plane was on the tarmac in Savannah for hours without access to water, food, or bathrooms.

"It was just supposed to be a quick hour and a half flight so you don’t bring a lot of food and extra provisions," Phillips said.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE HAS 'TERRIFYING' CLOSE CALL WITH SPIRIT AIRLINES PLANE AT BOSTON AIRPORT

The flight landed in Savannah at 6:09 p.m., and it wasn't until 9:00 p.m. when the flight attendants found some snacks and refreshments for passengers.

She added that the one operating bathroom ended up overflowing and went out of service at around 8:45 p.m. Phillips also said her child used the bathroom in a bag in a galley area of the plane.

"She opened up the door, and said oh my god the toilet is overflowing," said Phillips. "I can’t believe there isn’t a protocol for situations like this, and she said, this situation is unprecedented. I’ve never heard of it like this when so many things went wrong."

The passengers were finally able to exit the plane at around 10:20 p.m., she said.

The Delta spokesperson said that there were only two customs workers at the airport in Savannah, and other Delta flights were also diverted to the southeastern Georgia airport.

BOSTON DOCTOR CHARGED WITH MASTURBATING IN FRONT OF TEEN GIRL ON HAWAII FLIGHT: PROSECUTORS

"We apologize to our customers on Flight 5062 for the delay and inconvenience that ultimately led to an uncomfortable cabin experience. The Bahamas to Atlanta flight diverted to Savannah due to significant thunderstorms in Atlanta. Delta has provided customers a full refund and we’re working with all stakeholders to review the event timeline and provide corrective actions," the Delta Air Lines spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flight is operated by Endeavor Air, which is owned by Delta.