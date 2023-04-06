Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen's lawyers say he is enduring 'prisoner of war' conditions

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen's lawyers said in a motion filed Wednesday that he is enduring "prisoner of war"-like conditions, according to local reports.

In October 2022, Indiana authorities arrested Allen, 50, in connection with the Feb. 14, 2017, killings of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, while they were on a popular hiking trail in Delphi.

"The conditions under which Mr. Allen has been forced to endure are akin to that of a prisoner of war," his attorneys wrote in the motion obtained by FOX 59 Indianapolis, which is now confidential, according to the clerk's office.

They say that Allen, who has a hearing in June, is living in a 6-foot by 10-foot cell "no larger than that of a dog kennel," and sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor.

He rarely changes clothing, showers once or twice per week, and has had difficulty trying to get in touch with his family, his attorneys wrote in the emergency motion.

Allen gets "little, if any, recreation time outside of his cold, concrete and metal quarters," the motion states, according to FOX 59.

When Allen's attorneys visited him on Monday, he was "delusional" and showed signs of "schizophrenia," the motion reads.

His attorneys included two photos of Allen taken a year apart in an effort to show a difference in appearance, and possibly weight, since his arrest. They argue that the murder suspect is treated "less favorably" than other inmates due to the nature of the allegations against him.

They are asking Judge Fran Gull to approve their request to move Allen from the Westville Correctional Facility to the Cass County Corrections Jail.

A jury trial for Allen scheduled for March was postponed due to "extraordinary, voluminous evidence" in the case that must be shared with the defense, as FOX 59 reported at the time.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know anything about the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.