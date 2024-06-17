Delaware man stole $11K worth of cigarettes from Walgreens: state police

A Delaware man is accused of stealing more than $11,000 worth of cigarettes from a Walgreens store, according to police.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Walgreens on New Linden Hill Road in Wilmington, Delaware State Police wrote on Facebook.

"Yes, you read that right—eleven thousand dollars' worth of smokes!" the agency wrote.

An employee was busy in another section of the store when the man walked behind the counter and grabbed the haul of cigarettes, police said.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

"Your tip could be the match that lights up this case!" police wrote.

Snapshots of surveillance camera footage showing the suspect in the store were released by police on Saturday.

The man was seen in the images wearing a red shirt and red shoes and pushing a walker.