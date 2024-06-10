Expand / Collapse search
Porch pirate steals package in front of FedEx delivery driver in Ohio, video shows

Thief stole package containing Apple Watch from doorstep in Columbus, Ohio

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A porch pirate in Ohio stole a package right in front of a FedEx delivery driver, who had set the box down on a doorstep just seconds earlier. (Credit: Kyle Dorsch /TMX)

A brazen porch pirate in Ohio was recently caught on home surveillance video stealing a package right in front of a FedEx delivery driver, who had set the box down on a doorstep just seconds earlier.

The theft unfolded right outside the home of Kyle Dorsch in northwest Columbus on June 3. Dorsch shared video of the incident on social media in the hopes of catching the thief.

"While we are home in the middle of the day – they didn't wait for the delivery driver to leave the porch, they swooped in real quick and went off," Dorsch told WSYX-TV.

Dorsch’s doorbell camera captured the moment a FedEx delivery drive set a small package on the porch and knocked on the door. Just as the delivery driver knocked, an unknown individual wearing a hoodie ran onto the porch, startling the driver, and grabbed the package.

As the thief fled with the package, the driver was left standing confused.

When someone inside the home answered the door, the flabbergasted driver tried to explain what happened. 

"He just took your package. I sat it down and I heard a movement," the driver said.

Dorsch told WSYX-TV that the stolen package had contained an Apple Watch. The watches can cost upwards of $399, according to Apple’s website.

To deter porch thefts, police and experts recommend having the package delivered to a different drop-off location or having delivery services leave packages inside a locked drop box.