Defrocked priest convicted of abusing another boy

Associated Press
Defrocked Roman Catholic priest Ronald Paquin, whose trial for sexually assaulting two boys in Maine began on Monday, is seen in this booking photo provided by the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine, on Feb. 16, 2017. A jury was selected last week for the trial of Paquin. His trial on 31 counts of sexual abuse in York County was due to begin on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (York County Jail via AP)

ALFRED, Maine – A defrocked Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an altar boy in Massachusetts has been convicted of abusing another boy in Maine in the 1980s.

A jury convicted 76-year-old Ronald Paquin Thursday on 11 of 24 counts against him.

Two men testified Paquin befriended them as boys and invited them on trips, including visits to Kennebunkport, Maine.

Both said he repeatedly assaulted them, but the jury returned guilty verdicts on counts involving only one of the victims.

Paquin, a key figure in the clergy abuse scandal in the Diocese of Boston, spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually assaulting an altar boy. He was released in 2015, and was taken into custody in Maine last year.