Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Defense appeals move to keep teen suspect in 10-year-old's murder, sexual assault, in adult court

Suspect, 15-year-old Wisconsin boy only identified as C.P.-B., charged in Lily Peters homicide case

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The defense is appealing a ruling that that kept in adult court the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen has filed an appeal of the Jan. 22 decision in the case of the boy identified only as C.P.-B., who is accused in the April 24, 2022, slaying of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported Friday.

WISCONSIN POLICE FATALLY SHOOT ARMED SUSPECT AT BAR

Cohen filed the 13-page appeal in Chippewa County Court, asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to review the matter.

Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay crime Sports

Defense attorneys for a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy charged with the grisly murder of a 10-year-old girl have appealed a decision to keep his case in adult court.

C. P.-B., who will turn 16 in March, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He has been held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond since his arrest.

The teen allegedly persuaded the girl to leave a trail and explore the surrounding woods as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body the next morning.

The boy told investigators that after they left the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to a criminal complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.