Wisconsin police fatally shoot armed suspect at bar

Central Wisconsin police shot and fatally wounded someone who fired upon officers at a bar early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Appleton Police Department was responding to a weapons complaint at the Maritime Bar around 1:30 a.m. when an armed person shot at officers, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

An Appleton officer shot and wounded the armed person, who was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, the news release said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, it said.

No officers were injured, the release said.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and will turn over its reports to the Outagamie County district attorney when finished, it said.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, it said.