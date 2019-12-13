Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Deer killed in Georgia after crashing through driver's windshield: 'He tried to hitch a ride'

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A female motorist was OK after a head-on encounter with a deer on a Georgia road.

It happened Thursday morning in Jones County.

“Not a good way to start the morning,” Sheriff Butch Reece said on Facebook. “I knew it was cold this morning. I guess the deer was looking for a little heat or maybe trying to get away from a hunter in the woods but whatever the reason he tried to hitch a ride.”

Reece posted a photo showing the dead deer in the vehicle’s front seat after crashing through the windshield.

The sheriff said the woman behind the wheel was not injured “but she didn’t care for a riding partner either.”

He appealed to hunters “to help us out with the deer problem and get them while they are in the woods."

WMGT-TV reported last month that from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 there were 41 accidents between cars and deer in Jones county, far above the usual monthly average of 16.