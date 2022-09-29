Expand / Collapse search
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says

Debbie Collier's husband Steven Collier was seen working on video until past the time she was last seen alive, according to a law enforcement source

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier's husband calls 911 after Collier went missing. Collier was last seen on September 10 and found dead the next afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. – EXCLUSIVE: Steven Collier, the husband of slain Athens office manager Debbie Collier, appears on video parking cars for the Sept. 10 Georgia Bulldogs game between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day his wife went missing, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.

Police records show he called 911 to report his wife missing at 6 p.m. that day.

She was last seen alive around 3:20 p.m. in Clayton, making it unlikely that he made the 120-odd-mile round trip with time to commit the crime and return home to Athens, the source said.

"Came home, my wife wasn't home, her driver's license still in there, the rental car is gone, and her daughter's here," he told police at 6:01 p.m. on Sept. 10, making the initial missing person report. "We're kind of worried about what's happening and where she's at. I was wondering if you could send somebody over here."

DEBBIE COLLIER 911 CALLS MENTION MYSTERIOUS EX-CON TRUCK DRIVER

Steven Collier was seen on video between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. working parking cars for the University of Georgia Bulldogs game the day his wife went missing, according to a law enforcement source. She was last seen at 3:20 p.m. at a store located a 90-minute drive north from town, and he called 911 to report her missing from his home in Athens at 6 p.m. the same day.

Steven Collier was seen on video between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. working parking cars for the University of Georgia Bulldogs game the day his wife went missing, according to a law enforcement source. She was last seen at 3:20 p.m. at a store located a 90-minute drive north from town, and he called 911 to report her missing from his home in Athens at 6 p.m. the same day. (Debbie Steve Collier/Facebook)

He added that his wife has no medical issues and that he had been out all day "parking cars for the football game." The University of Georgia Bulldogs had a home game that afternoon at 4 p.m., and his alibi checked out, according to the source.

A K-9 unit from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office found Debbie Collier dead in the woods off Route 15 the next day around noon, a quarter-mile off the road, down an embankment with burns on her belly and disrobed, according to police documents.

GEORGIA'S DEBBIE COLLIER CASE: TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN BURNED OFFICE MANAGER'S SLAYING

September, 29, 2022. A general view of Steven Collier's house in Athens, Georgia. His wife Debbie Collier was murdered 3 weeks ago 60 miles north of Athens. 

September, 29, 2022. A general view of Steven Collier's house in Athens, Georgia. His wife Debbie Collier was murdered 3 weeks ago 60 miles north of Athens.  (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

Her last known whereabouts were at a Family Dollar store in Clayton, a 90-minute drive north of her home on Rocky Drive in Athens. She appeared on surveillance video there wearing a No. 34 Bulldogs jersey, red visor, shorts or skirt and dark sneakers. She bought several items – tarp, poncho, lighter, paper towels and red tote bag.

SLAIN GEORGIA WOMAN DEBBIE COLLIER REMEMBERED AS BELOVED MATRIARCH ‘FILLED WITH JOY AND BEAUTY’

A Family Dollar store in Clayton, Georgia, is the last known place Collier was seen alive. Deputies foudn the 59-year-old office manager stripped naked and partially burned in the woods off Route 15 on September 11, 2022, about 13 miles south of the store.

A Family Dollar store in Clayton, Georgia, is the last known place Collier was seen alive. Deputies foudn the 59-year-old office manager stripped naked and partially burned in the woods off Route 15 on September 11, 2022, about 13 miles south of the store. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office; Inset: Debbie Coller/Facebook)

Those same items were discovered with burns on them near her remains the next day about 13 miles south. However, police found her rented Chrysler Pacifica abandoned on the northbound shoulder, meaning she turned around again at some point before the attack that killed her.

A few minutes after leaving, she sent her daughter a $2,385 Venmo payment along with the message, "They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door." 

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said last week there were no signs of suicide or a kidnapping. Investigators are expected to hold a news briefing at 9 a.m. Friday with an update on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Habersham Sheriff’s Investigators Cale Garrison or George Cason at 706-839-0559 or 706-839-0560, respectively.

