This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America' signs found on NYU property, NYPD says

Handouts included phrases such as 'Death to America' and 'Long live the intifada'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
NYC mayor says 'professionals' influencing campus protesters Video

NYC mayor says 'professionals' influencing campus protesters

Columbia student Noah Lederman discussed what he witnessed during the Hamilton Hall takeover, and says it has been difficult to walk through campus as anti-Israel protests continued.

Police officers involved in clearing out protesters at a New York City college campus are sharing signs recovered from the scene bearing terrorist slogans.

New York Police Department officers broke up an "illegal encampment" at New York University on Friday, with cleaning crews called in to remove tents and sweep away the belongings of the protesters.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry shared various photos of "inflammatory literature and signage" found at the protest.

NYU posters

A piece of protest literature recovered from the anti-Israel encampment  at New York University. (New York Police Department)

"The NYPD proudly protects everyone’s right to free speech and peaceful protest," Daughtry said in the post, before sharing the signage.

One piece of literature found on the site explicitly calls for "Death to America" and "Death to Israeli real-estate."

NYPD Chief John Chell spoke to reporters on Friday and confirmed the NYPD had two operations "at the request of school presidents," including at New York University and The New School in New York.

nyu protest in park

Hundreds of students rally in Washington Square Park along with faculty in response to the mass arrests at NYU. (Fox News)

He confirmed that officers arrested 56 people, with no incidents. The police chief noted that "99%" of those arrested were students.

"You will not find a truce from us," one sign recovered from the protest area said.

"Enough with De-Escalation Trainings: Where are the Escalation Trainings!" added another.

NYU posters

Photo shows a poster put up on the New York University campus during anti-Israel protests. (New York Police Department)

On April 22, police went to NYU and arrested more than 100 students who held a demonstration in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

On Wednesday, May 1, Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reported from the campus that the anti-Israel agitators had re-established the encampment.

