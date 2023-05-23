Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC student shot outside prep school, prompting temporary lockdown

Student at KIPP DC College Preparatory School shot just days after fatal shooting of teen near another high school

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An 18-year-old student in Washington, D.C., was wounded in a shooting outside his high school Monday afternoon, less than a week after another student was fatally shot near his school in the city, according to police and local reports.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway Northeast outside KIPP DC College Preparatory School, FOX5 DC reported.

Officers found the victim at the scene "conscious and breathing," according to the report. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

The school entered a temporary lockdown once administrators learned that the student was shot outside, KIPP DC College Preparatory said in a letter to parents.

police on scene

Police found the victim at the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as a student, was rushed to a local hospital. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

The school also condemned the surge in violence in the community. 

students and staff outside school

KIPP DC College Preparatory School said the school entered a temporary lockdown once administrators learned a student had been shot outside. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

"We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community," the letter obtained by the station read. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work with MPD and city leaders to ensure that students and staff are safe at school."

    The school was closed Tuesday following the shooting on Monday. Administrators said the school would reopen Wednesday. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

    While police did not release information about a suspect, authorities said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a gray SUV that was spotted leaving the scene. (FOX5 DC WTTG)

The shooting comes after a 17-year-old student was shot and killed near Theodore Roosevelt High School around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said there was an altercation prior to the shooting.

In the most recent shooting, authorities were looking for the suspect’s vehicle, a gray SUV, which was last seen on Mt. Olivet Road Northeast.

No arrests have been made in either incident.