DC smash-and-grab crew steals $250K worth of items from Chanel store, discharge fire extinguisher, police say

Five retail theft suspects made off with around $250,000 worth of merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington D.C. during a smash-and-grab in which one of the thieves discharged a fire extinguisher, police said.

The crew targeted the store at around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. They entered the luxury handbag shop and began taking merchandise, police said.

Video footage from inside the shop appeared to show one suspect grabbing multiple handbags while another used the extinguisher.

A special police officer, commissioned officers assigned to protect specific properties or areas, was hit with the contents of the extinguisher, police said. A Chanel security guard fired one shot during the robbery but no one was struck, Fox DC reported, citing MPD Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects.