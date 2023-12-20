Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

DC smash-and-grab crew steals $250K worth of items from Chanel store, discharge fire extinguisher, police say

Security video from inside the Chanel store shows one suspect using a fire extinguisher during the robbery, police said

Five retail theft suspects made off with around $250,000 worth of merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington D.C. during a smash-and-grab in which one of the thieves discharged a fire extinguisher, police said. 

The crew targeted the store at around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. They entered the luxury handbag shop and began taking merchandise, police said. 

CALIFORNIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IMPLEMENTS ‘OPERATION GRINCH’ TO CRACK DOWN ON RETAIL THEFT

Video still of Chanel robbery

Retail theft suspects are seen in a Chanel store in Washington D.C. where a fire extinguisher was used, police said.  (Metropolitan Police Department)

Video footage from inside the shop appeared to show one suspect grabbing multiple handbags while another used the extinguisher. 

A special police officer, commissioned officers assigned to protect specific properties or areas, was hit with the contents of the extinguisher, police said. A Chanel security guard fired one shot during the robbery but no one was struck, Fox DC reported, citing MPD Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy. 

An image of a robbery suspect and a getaway vehicle being sought

Five suspects are being sought in a Washington D.C. retail store robbery. (Metropolitan Police Department)

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.