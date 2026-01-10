DC pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty to planting devices at DNC and RNC headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican parties' headquarters five years ago pleaded not guilty in a court appearance on Friday.

Brian J. Cole, Jr was arrested by the FBI at his home in Virginia in early December, and faces two counts of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

The suspect was indicted on federal charges this week, FOX 5 reported.

He allegedly admitted to planting the bombs, which failed to detonate, in downtown Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite initially denying his involvement to investigators, he eventually allegedly admitted to planting the bombs when he was reminded that lying was an additional crime after being shown alleged surveillance video of him at the scene, according to the Justice Department.

"According to the defendant, he was not really thinking about how people would react when the bombs detonated, although he hoped there would be news about it," court documents said, adding that he said he was "relieved" when he heard they hadn’t detonated.

Regarding his motive, Cole said "something just snapped" after "watching everything, just everything getting worse" after the 2020 election, and he wanted to do something, "to the parties" because "they were in charge."

"Ultimately, it was luck, not lack of effort, that the defendant failed to detonate one or both of his devices and that no one was killed or maimed due to his actions," court documents said. "Indeed, the defendant admitted that he set both devices to detonate 60 minutes after he placed them. His failure to accomplish his objectives does not mitigate the profoundly dangerous nature of his crimes."

Cole also continued to purchase bomb-making materials following the failed Jan. 5 attack, prosecutors said.

He faces 10 years in prison for one charge and 20 years in prison if convicted of the second charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.