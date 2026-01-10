Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington DC

DC pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty to planting devices at DNC and RNC headquarters

Brian J. Cole Jr allegedly admitted to the FBI that he planted devices on Jan. 5, 2021, saying 'something just snapped'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Justice Department is charging DC pipe bomb suspect with crimes that implicate a threat to society, expert says Video

Justice Department is charging DC pipe bomb suspect with crimes that implicate a threat to society, expert says

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo has the latest on the D.C. pipe bomb suspect on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican parties' headquarters five years ago pleaded not guilty in a court appearance on Friday.

Brian J. Cole, Jr was arrested by the FBI at his home in Virginia in early December, and faces two counts of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

The suspect was indicted on federal charges this week, FOX 5 reported.

He allegedly admitted to planting the bombs, which failed to detonate, in downtown Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FEDS SAY MAN ACCUSED OF PLANTING DC PIPE BOMBS CONFESSED, ADMITTING HE TARGETED BOTH PARTIES

Side-by-side of DC pipe-bomber suspect in hoodie next to headshot of Brian Cole Jr.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows the suspected DC pipe bomber walking near the DNC on Jan. 5, 2021, alongside a photo of accused suspect Brian Cole Jr., who was ordered held while awaiting trial.  (Department of Justice)

Despite initially denying his involvement to investigators, he eventually allegedly admitted to planting the bombs when he was reminded that lying was an additional crime after being shown alleged surveillance video of him at the scene, according to the Justice Department.

"According to the defendant, he was not really thinking about how people would react when the bombs detonated, although he hoped there would be news about it," court documents said, adding that he said he was "relieved" when he heard they hadn’t detonated.

DC pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. in court

Sketch of Brian Cole Jr. first federal court appearance in Washington D.C., Dec. 5. Cole is the lead suspect in the DC pipe bombing.  (Dana Verkouteren)

Regarding his motive, Cole said "something just snapped" after "watching everything, just everything getting worse" after the 2020 election, and he wanted to do something, "to the parties" because "they were in charge."

DC PIPE BOMB SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AT BRIAN COLE JR

DC pipe bomb suspect

The suspect is seen outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters moments before placing one of two pipe bombs discovered near party offices in Washington, D.C. (FBI)

"Ultimately, it was luck, not lack of effort, that the defendant failed to detonate one or both of his devices and that no one was killed or maimed due to his actions," court documents said. "Indeed, the defendant admitted that he set both devices to detonate 60 minutes after he placed them. His failure to accomplish his objectives does not mitigate the profoundly dangerous nature of his crimes."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cole also continued to purchase bomb-making materials following the failed Jan. 5 attack, prosecutors said.

He faces 10 years in prison for one charge and 20 years in prison if convicted of the second charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue