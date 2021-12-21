DC father, baby attacked with bricks by man with criminal history, cops say

A man accused of attacking a father and his baby daughter with bricks that left them injured and bloodied over the weekend in Washington, D.C., has an extensive criminal history dating back decades.

Jerome Razor, 44, is charged with assault with significant bodily injury while armed and first-degree cruelty to children in connection with the Sunday incident.

Authorities said a man was walking with his two young children, one of whom was in a stroller, when Razor walked up behind him and struck him with a brick on the head. When the father begged Razor not to harm the children, Razor allegedly took another brick from a backpack and struck the child inside the stroller in the face.

He then fled the scene, police said. He was arrested a short time later when police officers recovered a brick from his backpack and a rock in his left pocket, according to court documents. Razor also had blood on his fingers and jacket sleeve.

He was identified as the attacker by witnesses and the victim. The father sustained a laceration to the back of his head and was taken to a hospital. The young child needed 19 stitches to her face and had a hairline fracture to an orbital bone.

The father told Fox affiliate WTTG-TV that his daughter is 11 months old.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Denise Krepp tweeted a message that she said she received from a neighbor who witnessed the attack.

"I ran and got towels and ice and held it on the father’s head as he tried to console the screaming baby who had a gash in its face bleeding everywhere," the witness said in a text message that Krepp tweeted. "... really shaken. Just utterly horrific."

She said she was writing a community impact statement and recommending jail time for the assailant.

Citywide, violent crime and assaults with a dangerous weapon are both up 2% compared to last year, according to police data. Homicides are up from 195 last year to 219 as of Tuesday.

Razor's criminal history goes back to the 1990s in Michigan. Before Sunday's attack, the most recent arrest occurred on Dec. 23, 2019 in Berrien County for retail fraud. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

In July 2013, he was sentenced to 14 months to five years in prison for a prison escape. A received a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison for armed robbery in 1997.

His other run-ins with the law include a 30-day jail sentence in 1996 for retail fraud and resisting and obstructing a police officer. An armed robbery in 1994 resulted in a sentence of 300 days in jail and 60 months probation, according to court records.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7. He is being held without bail.