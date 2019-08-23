David Koch, billionaire philanthropist and prolific GOP donor, dead at 79

David Koch, the billionaire chairman and CEO of Koch Industries who, along with his brother, was one of the most prolific and controversial GOP donors in politics, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 79.

Koch's death was officially announced in a statement Friday morning from his older brother, Charles Koch.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

Charles, the older of the two, went on to say that Koch died 27 years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He initially was told that he only had a few years left to live.

“David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result,” the statement continued.

The Koch brothers, known for their philanthropy and role in politics, had become the target of President Trump after snubbing his bid for the White House during the 2016 presidential election.

Shortly after the election, Koch’s older brother Charles took aim at the administration’s policies on immigration and “protectionist” trade policies, announcing that their advocacy groups would go on to distance themselves from the Republican Party and would instead pursue policies with bipartisan support.

The Koch brothers announced earlier this year that they would not support Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

David Koch was known more for his philanthropy, while his brother, Charles, was more outspoken in politics.