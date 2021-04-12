Protests erupt in Minnesota following fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Protesters and police clashed for a second night Monday outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Authorities fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades into the crowd and some protesters lobbed smoke canisters back at police. Some protesters launched fireworks, according to reports. Looters also broke into a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall near the police station.

"Move back!" police told the crowd. "Hands up! Don't shoot!" the crowd chanted back.

Police had put up a fence and concrete barricades around the building's perimeter. It was surrounded by local police, as well as, Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Law enforcement issued dispersal orders to the crowd after 7:30 p.m. local time. Authorities warned that crowd that curfew violations are misdemeanor charges for anyone arrested.

Officers started making arrests shortly after 9 p.m., according to the Minnesota Operation Safety Net Twitter account. Brooklyn Center is located about 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of Wright as "an accidental discharge."

It happened as police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. The shooting sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

